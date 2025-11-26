Inceptionr LLC Makes New $2.19 Million Investment in Amdocs Limited $DOX

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,991 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,000. Amdocs comprises 0.5% of Inceptionr LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Amdocs during the second quarter worth $41,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs during the first quarter worth $43,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 537.8% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the second quarter valued at $54,000. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on DOX. Bank of America lowered their target price on Amdocs from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Amdocs from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Amdocs Stock Performance

Shares of Amdocs stock opened at $76.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $74.32 and a one year high of $95.41. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.51.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.01. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Amdocs has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.270-7.550 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 1.730-1.790 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.527 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 41.58%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

