Inceptionr LLC Has $2.30 Million Stake in Raymond James Financial, Inc. $RJF

Inceptionr LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 324.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,506 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial comprises approximately 0.5% of Inceptionr LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Raymond James Financial were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Waterloo Capital L.P. raised its stake in shares of Raymond James Financial by 2.0% during the second quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 3,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Raymond James Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Raymond James Financial by 5.5% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in Raymond James Financial by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in Raymond James Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RJF opened at $154.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Raymond James Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $117.57 and a one year high of $177.66.

Raymond James Financial ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Raymond James Financial had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 13.42%.The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Raymond James Financial, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

RJF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Raymond James Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Raymond James Financial from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Raymond James Financial from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Raymond James Financial from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Raymond James Financial from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.20.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

