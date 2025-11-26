Nipun Capital L.P. Sells 14,800 Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR $PDD

Nipun Capital L.P. decreased its position in PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 36.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,800 shares during the period. PDD comprises approximately 1.5% of Nipun Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Nipun Capital L.P.’s holdings in PDD were worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of PDD by 899.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 8,985,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,489,000 after purchasing an additional 8,086,620 shares during the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. increased its holdings in PDD by 140.4% in the 1st quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 6,562,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,681,000 after buying an additional 3,832,301 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PDD by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,035,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,859,000 after buying an additional 2,956,249 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in PDD by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,394,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,878,000 after buying an additional 2,573,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its stake in PDD by 2,354.9% during the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 2,397,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299,659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PDD shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of PDD in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PDD from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $135.00 price objective on PDD in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Wall Street Zen raised PDD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Macquarie set a $165.00 target price on PDD and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PDD has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.50.

Shares of PDD stock opened at $114.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.74. PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $87.11 and a fifty-two week high of $139.41. The company has a market cap of $158.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.47.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

