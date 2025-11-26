Richmond Investment Services LLC Invests $913,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV

Richmond Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 32.9%

BATS EFV opened at $69.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $51.05 and a twelve month high of $66.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.35 and a 200 day moving average of $65.93.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

