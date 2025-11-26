Richmond Investment Services LLC Has $855,000 Position in AT&T Inc. $T

Richmond Investment Services LLC increased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,559 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,686 shares during the period. Richmond Investment Services LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 10,188 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 85,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 657.4% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fielder Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $25.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $183.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.40. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.38 and a 12 month high of $29.79.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $30.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.85 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 17.87%.The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on T. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AT&T

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.