Richmond Investment Services LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

Richmond Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IVE. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $7,724,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,627,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the period. LVZ Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 449,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,862,000 after acquiring an additional 8,641 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,290,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 170.7% in the 2nd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $209.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.22. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.45 and a fifty-two week high of $212.54.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

