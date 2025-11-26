Inceptionr LLC Acquires 2,870 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. $AME

Inceptionr LLC increased its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,151 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the quarter. AMETEK makes up 0.5% of Inceptionr LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bares Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 628.6% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 129.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 57.7% in the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its position in AMETEK by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AME shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on AMETEK from $212.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AMETEK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 26,290 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $5,259,314.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 40,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,047,211.30. This trade represents a 39.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $197.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $189.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.02 and a 1-year high of $204.15.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.13. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 20.60%.The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. AMETEK has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.900-1.950 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.320-7.370 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.56%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Featured Articles

