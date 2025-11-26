Inceptionr LLC Purchases New Position in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 48,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,307,000. Bank of America accounts for 0.5% of Inceptionr LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Nova Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 75.2% in the second quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 246.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 585.4% during the 2nd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Bank of America from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Seaport Global Securities upped their price objective on Bank of America from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Bank of America from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.77.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of BAC stock opened at $52.45 on Wednesday. Bank of America Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $33.06 and a fifty-two week high of $54.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.63.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.13. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 30.52%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

