Richmond Investment Services LLC Increases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF $SPHQ

Richmond Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 181.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,923 shares during the quarter. Richmond Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 19.2% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 11,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Trivium Point Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 11,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $74.01 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $57.67 and a 52 week high of $75.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.92.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

