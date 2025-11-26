14,058 Shares in iShares MBS ETF $MBB Bought by Richmond Investment Services LLC

Richmond Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 14,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,767,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,079,000 after buying an additional 153,806 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 349.3% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 23,964,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,510,000 after acquiring an additional 18,631,536 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,101,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,183,000 after acquiring an additional 50,059 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,939,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,669,000 after purchasing an additional 8,399 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissancere Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth about $267,782,000. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $95.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.99. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.28 and a fifty-two week high of $96.25.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a $0.342 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

