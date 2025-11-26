Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. Makes New $2.24 Million Investment in Yatsen Holding Limited Sponsored ADR $YSG

Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Yatsen Holding Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:YSG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 232,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Yatsen during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Yatsen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Yatsen during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the 2nd quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Yatsen by 39.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 5,871 shares during the last quarter.

Yatsen Price Performance

Shares of YSG opened at $6.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $594.16 million, a P/E ratio of -9.18 and a beta of -2.12. Yatsen Holding Limited Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $11.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Yatsen ( NYSE:YSG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Yatsen had a negative return on equity of 15.36% and a negative net margin of 11.54%.The firm had revenue of $140.25 million during the quarter. Yatsen has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yatsen Holding Limited Sponsored ADR will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Yatsen in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Yatsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Yatsen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby’s Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics for lips, eyes, and face; skin care products, including face serums and creams, eye creams, masks, toners, makeup removers, cleansers, ampoules, and anti-acne patches; and beauty tools and kits, sunscreen products, and beauty devices.

Featured Articles

