10,478 Shares in AngloGold Ashanti PLC $AU Purchased by Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti PLC (NYSE:AU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,478 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AU. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 1,767.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,788,123 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $127,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,823 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 274.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,137,721 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $142,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,204 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the 1st quarter worth $63,186,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,284,407 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,017,746,000 after buying an additional 1,281,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,267,000. 36.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital set a $76.00 target price on AngloGold Ashanti and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Monday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AngloGold Ashanti currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

AngloGold Ashanti Price Performance

Shares of AU opened at $84.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 0.48. AngloGold Ashanti PLC has a 1 year low of $22.45 and a 1 year high of $85.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The mining company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.02). AngloGold Ashanti had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that AngloGold Ashanti PLC will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

AngloGold Ashanti Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.18%.

About AngloGold Ashanti

(Free Report)

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AngloGold Ashanti PLC (NYSE:AU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.