Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) SVP Mark Desrochers Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) SVP Mark Desrochers sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 20,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,132. This trade represents a 12.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Horace Mann Educators Price Performance

Horace Mann Educators stock opened at $45.85 on Wednesday. Horace Mann Educators Corporation has a 52 week low of $36.20 and a 52 week high of $48.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $330.60 million during the quarter. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 8.49%. On average, equities analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Corporation will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Horace Mann Educators Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horace Mann Educators

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is presently 35.44%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,007,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $226,199,000 after purchasing an additional 78,079 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 829,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,463,000 after buying an additional 97,366 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 744,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,623,000 after buying an additional 11,411 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 663,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,971,000 after buying an additional 225,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 645,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,164,000 after buying an additional 156,652 shares in the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HMN shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Horace Mann Educators has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

