Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Grows Stock Position in Kura Oncology, Inc. $KURA

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its holdings in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) by 28.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Kura Oncology were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 202.0% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,754,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186,660 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in Kura Oncology by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 6,572,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,375,000 after buying an additional 772,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kura Oncology by 407.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 760,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after buying an additional 610,604 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Kura Oncology by 57.9% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,544,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,191,000 after buying an additional 566,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 163.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 870,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,022,000 after acquiring an additional 540,482 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, October 20th. Zacks Research raised Kura Oncology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.57.

Kura Oncology Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of KURA opened at $11.60 on Wednesday. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $12.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.74.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.28). Kura Oncology had a negative return on equity of 65.42% and a negative net margin of 208.48%.The firm had revenue of $20.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.48 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Kura Oncology

In related news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 6,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $77,164.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 105,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,178,070.14. This represents a 6.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mollie Leoni sold 15,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $173,122.30. Following the transaction, the insider owned 225,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,520,575.72. This represents a 6.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 122,675 shares of company stock valued at $1,196,657 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company’s pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

