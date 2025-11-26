Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 24,675 Pinterest, Inc. $PINS

Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 24,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Pinterest by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,008,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,270,000 after buying an additional 1,263,863 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,892,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,662,000 after acquiring an additional 6,460,143 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,862,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,673,000 after acquiring an additional 718,105 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 13.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,498,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 618.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 14,254,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,897,000 after purchasing an additional 12,271,958 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $25.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.84. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.68 and a fifty-two week high of $40.90. The firm has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pinterest had a net margin of 48.99% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $665.93 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PINS. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Pinterest from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Pinterest from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $3,558,613.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 22,821 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $795,311.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 312,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,887,906.70. This trade represents a 6.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 505,208 shares of company stock worth $17,450,914. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Featured Stories

