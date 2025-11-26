Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. Buys New Holdings in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maia Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the 2nd quarter valued at $487,000. Correct Capital Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of CocaCola by 2.8% during the second quarter. Correct Capital Wealth Management now owns 29,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in CocaCola by 0.4% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,985,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,918,000 after buying an additional 33,578 shares during the last quarter. Richmond Investment Services LLC raised its stake in CocaCola by 129.1% in the second quarter. Richmond Investment Services LLC now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CocaCola by 3.0% in the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on KO. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of CocaCola from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of CocaCola from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and sixteen have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.43.

CocaCola Trading Down 0.0%

KO opened at $72.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. CocaCola Company has a 52 week low of $60.62 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.48. The firm has a market cap of $312.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.43.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 43.62%. On average, research analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. CocaCola’s payout ratio is currently 67.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Max R. Levchin purchased 7,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.87 per share, for a total transaction of $503,483.22. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,835.29. The trade was a 102.05% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Henrique Braun sold 40,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $2,864,862.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 62,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,441,707.53. This represents a 39.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 225,252 shares of company stock valued at $15,953,007 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

