Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Lowers Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lessened its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 436.7% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 161 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in IQVIA by 208.6% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in IQVIA by 85.5% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 185.3% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQV has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $234.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Redburn Partners set a $214.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. HSBC raised shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on IQVIA from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.61.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $231.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.34. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.65 and a 52 week high of $234.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. IQVIA has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.850-11.950 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.70, for a total transaction of $878,800.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 27,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,955,627.60. The trade was a 12.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

