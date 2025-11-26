Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. Takes Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. $MTSI

Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTSI. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $265,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 257.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.6% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 182,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,172,000 after acquiring an additional 7,994 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 29.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,182,000 after purchasing an additional 28,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.2% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,454,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MTSI. Benchmark increased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. TD Cowen increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.44.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, major shareholder Susan Ocampo sold 150,424 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.43, for a total value of $19,920,650.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,584,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,711,359.03. The trade was a 4.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,813,447 shares of company stock worth $254,191,554. 16.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MTSI opened at $165.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.50. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.00 and a 1 year high of $179.38. The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of -164.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.52.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $261.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.16 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.02%. MACOM Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.020 EPS. Research analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

