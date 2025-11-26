684,917 Shares in KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR $BEKE Bought by Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 684,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,150,000. KE accounts for approximately 2.2% of Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of KE during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in KE by 599.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in KE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in KE by 3,813.6% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 5,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KE by 7.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.34% of the company’s stock.
KE Trading Up 0.6%
KE stock opened at $17.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.39. KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $15.39 and a 12 month high of $25.17. The company has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.47, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of -0.64.
KE Company Profile
KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.
