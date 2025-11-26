18,592 Shares in SharkNinja, Inc. $SN Acquired by Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 18,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of SharkNinja by 5,800.0% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SharkNinja during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in SharkNinja during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in SharkNinja by 656.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in SharkNinja by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. 34.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SN opened at $93.27 on Wednesday. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $128.51. The stock has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.53.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of SharkNinja from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $110.00 price objective on SharkNinja in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings cut SharkNinja from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on SharkNinja from $135.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.57.

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

