Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Birkenstock Holding PLC $BIRK

Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Birkenstock Holding PLC (NYSE:BIRK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,093 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIRK. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Birkenstock by 25.3% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,167,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,891 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Birkenstock by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,038,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,239,000 after purchasing an additional 858,522 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in Birkenstock by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,676,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,472,000 after purchasing an additional 104,265 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Birkenstock in the 1st quarter worth about $52,385,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Birkenstock by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,074,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,256,000 after purchasing an additional 233,672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

Birkenstock stock opened at $42.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.11. Birkenstock Holding PLC has a fifty-two week low of $38.16 and a fifty-two week high of $62.66.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $77.00 target price on Birkenstock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Friday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Birkenstock from $81.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.38.



Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

