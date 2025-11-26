TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Director Yann Echelard Sells 5,000 Shares

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) Director Yann Echelard sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $162,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 223,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,289,687.12. This trade represents a 2.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

TG Therapeutics Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of TG Therapeutics stock opened at $32.98 on Wednesday. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.28 and a 12-month high of $46.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.14 and a beta of 1.95.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $2.19. The business had revenue of $161.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.12 million. TG Therapeutics had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 26.05%. TG Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. TG Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

TGTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. B. Riley raised TG Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in TG Therapeutics by 1,809.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,213,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,830,000 after buying an additional 1,149,526 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 621.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,008,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,431,000 after acquiring an additional 868,697 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,545,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,442,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,021,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

