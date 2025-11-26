AnaptysBio FY2025 EPS Estimate Boosted by HC Wainwright

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for AnaptysBio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 24th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.60) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($3.15). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for AnaptysBio’s current full-year earnings is ($6.08) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for AnaptysBio’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($1.62) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($2.24) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($6.31) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($9.06) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($4.42) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($2.08) EPS.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $1.58. The business had revenue of $76.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 million. AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 49.94% and a negative return on equity of 1,101.24%.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.30.

AnaptysBio Trading Down 1.1%

ANAB stock opened at $41.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.06. AnaptysBio has a 1-year low of $12.21 and a 1-year high of $43.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 0.16.

Institutional Trading of AnaptysBio

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 378,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,588,000 after acquiring an additional 10,005 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the third quarter worth $315,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 54.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in AnaptysBio by 12.2% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 147,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 16,118 shares during the period. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP raised its position in AnaptysBio by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 25,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter.

AnaptysBio announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biotechnology company to buy up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

