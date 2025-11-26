B. Riley Forecasts Immunic’s Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMUX)

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Immunic in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 25th. B. Riley analyst W. Wood expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Immunic’s current full-year earnings is ($0.94) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Immunic’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

IMUX has been the subject of several other reports. D. Boral Capital lowered their target price on Immunic from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Immunic from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 14th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Immunic in a research report on Friday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Immunic in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised shares of Immunic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Immunic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.40.

Immunic Price Performance

IMUX stock opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.84. Immunic has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.53.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunic

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMUX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Immunic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Immunic during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Immunic in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Immunic in the third quarter worth $99,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Immunic in the third quarter worth $170,000. Institutional investors own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

Immunic Company Profile

Immunic, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases in the United States and Germany. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial, for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing and progressive multiple sclerosis; and moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis.

