New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) Raised to Hold at Zacks Research

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) was upgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $11.75) on shares of New Mountain Finance in a report on Monday, September 15th. New Street Research set a $10.00 target price on New Mountain Finance in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of New Mountain Finance from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer set a $11.00 price objective on shares of New Mountain Finance and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of New Mountain Finance in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $10.17.

New Mountain Finance Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of New Mountain Finance stock opened at $9.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. New Mountain Finance has a fifty-two week low of $8.84 and a fifty-two week high of $12.05. The company has a market cap of $984.15 million, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.77.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 20.84%.The firm had revenue of $80.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that New Mountain Finance will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at New Mountain Finance

In other New Mountain Finance news, Director Steven B. Klinsky bought 106,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $1,043,437.98. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 4,370,857 shares in the company, valued at $42,746,981.46. This trade represents a 2.50% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam B. Weinstein bought 49,750 shares of New Mountain Finance stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.03 per share, with a total value of $498,992.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 652,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,544,474.70. The trade was a 8.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance during the third quarter worth $47,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in New Mountain Finance by 311.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. 32.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

Further Reading

