Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Downgraded by Zacks Research to Hold

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SIMO. Wedbush set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Friday, October 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.25.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 61.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,675,648 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $84,721,000 after buying an additional 636,869 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 2.0% during the third quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,500,934 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $142,305,000 after acquiring an additional 29,351 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,310,353 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $98,453,000 after acquiring an additional 51,978 shares in the last quarter. Pertento Partners LLP lifted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pertento Partners LLP now owns 1,290,409 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $122,344,000 after acquiring an additional 31,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,281,115 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $96,301,000 after purchasing an additional 686,261 shares during the period. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.
