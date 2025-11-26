Desjardins Has Pessimistic Outlook of CVE:AEP Q4 Earnings

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. (CVE:AEP – Free Report) – Analysts at Desjardins lowered their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for Atlas Engineered Products in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 25th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now expects that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $1.35 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Atlas Engineered Products’ current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Atlas Engineered Products’ FY2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Shares of Atlas Engineered Products stock opened at C$0.64 on Wednesday. Atlas Engineered Products has a 52 week low of C$0.61 and a 52 week high of C$1.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$44.96 million, a PE ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.14.

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of engineered roof trusses, floor trusses, and wall panels in Canada. The company offers floor joists and floor panels; and design, engineering, permitting, project management, and site assembly services. It also distributes a range of engineered wood products for builders of residential and commercial wood-framed buildings, including single-family homes, townhouses, multi-story wood-framed residential buildings, commercial buildings, and agricultural structures.

