Zacks Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for AXSM

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, November 24th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.89) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.64). The consensus estimate for Axsome Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.79) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.19) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

AXSM has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.88.

NASDAQ AXSM opened at $150.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $75.56 and a 1-year high of $152.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.66 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.62.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.12). Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 49.88% and a negative return on equity of 283.22%. The firm had revenue of $170.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.96 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,048,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,031,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Herriot Tabuteau sold 21,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.49, for a total value of $2,928,519.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 7,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $972,228.21. This represents a 75.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.96, for a total transaction of $1,159,600.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 370,577 shares of company stock valued at $46,235,199. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

