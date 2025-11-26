Navan (NASDAQ:NAVN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Loop Capital

Navan (NASDAQ:NAVN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Loop Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NAVN. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Navan to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Navan in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Navan in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas set a $24.00 target price on Navan in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Navan in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Navan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.23.

Shares of NASDAQ NAVN opened at $14.93 on Monday. Navan has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $22.75.

Travel is more than just getting from point A to point B; it’s the lifeblood of connection in the modern business world. It’s about forging those critical in-person relationships with clients and partners, sparking innovation through team collaboration, and empowering employees to grow and succeed. These moments matter, and they demand a travel experience worthy of their importance.

