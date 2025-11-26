i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) President Frederick Stanford Sells 11,347 Shares of Stock

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) President Frederick Stanford sold 11,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $274,710.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 43,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,839.13. This trade represents a 20.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

i3 Verticals Price Performance

Shares of i3 Verticals stock opened at $24.32 on Wednesday. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $33.97. The firm has a market cap of $784.56 million, a PE ratio of 35.76 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.88.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 17th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. i3 Verticals had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $54.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.68 million. i3 Verticals has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.060-1.160 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IIIV. Weiss Ratings cut i3 Verticals from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of i3 Verticals in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Zacks Research raised shares of i3 Verticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On i3 Verticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in i3 Verticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 65.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 229.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in i3 Verticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in i3 Verticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

