Cormark Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Auto Prop Reit

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark raised their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Auto Prop Reit in a research note issued on Monday, November 24th. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas now expects that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.26. Cormark also issued estimates for Auto Prop Reit’s FY2026 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Auto Prop Reit to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Auto Prop Reit to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Auto Prop Reit

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 64 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately 2.5 million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Québec.

