Telecom Plus (LON:TEP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Telecom Plus (LON:TEP – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 31.50 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Telecom Plus had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 31.35%.

Telecom Plus Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of TEP stock opened at GBX 1,615.84 on Wednesday. Telecom Plus has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,580 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,100. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,796.59 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,892.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.52, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Get Telecom Plus alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 price target on shares of Telecom Plus in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 target price on shares of Telecom Plus in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Telecom Plus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,600.

Telecom Plus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Telecom Plus Plc provides a range of utility services in the United Kingdom. It offers various services, including gas, electricity, fixed line telephony, mobile telephony, broadband, and insurance, as well as bill protection and life cover, home insurance and boiler cover, and cashback card services under the Utility Warehouse and TML brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.