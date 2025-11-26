The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada

Investment analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on THG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. JMP Securities set a $205.00 price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.83.

NYSE:THG opened at $185.31 on Monday. The Hanover Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $145.17 and a twelve month high of $187.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.44.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $5.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 9.71%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Denise Lowsley sold 1,619 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.47, for a total value of $293,799.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,141.17. This trade represents a 31.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 10,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

