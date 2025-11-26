Primoris Services (NYSE:PRIM) Upgraded to “Strong Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Primoris Services (NYSE:PRIM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PRIM. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Primoris Services to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Primoris Services to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on Primoris Services in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. They set a “buy (b)” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Primoris Services
Primoris Services Trading Up 0.4%
Primoris Services Company Profile
Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Primoris Services
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- History Says These are 3 Stocks to Buy for December
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- From Science Project to Solvent: WeRide’s 761% Revenue Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.