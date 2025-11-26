Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Stifel Financial from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $135.00 price target on Stifel Financial in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stifel Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.90.

Shares of NYSE SF opened at $120.60 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.51. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Stifel Financial has a 1-year low of $73.27 and a 1-year high of $125.73.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 12.44%.During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Stifel Financial will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SF. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in Stifel Financial during the first quarter worth about $1,386,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $606,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 89.8% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 5,718 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 13,814 shares during the period. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

