United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB) Rating Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Research

United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

United Bancorporation of Alabama Stock Performance

Shares of United Bancorporation of Alabama stock opened at $52.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $170.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.67 and its 200-day moving average is $53.88. United Bancorporation of Alabama has a one year low of $48.10 and a one year high of $59.99.

United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Bancorporation of Alabama had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 22.18%.The business had revenue of $18.73 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that United Bancorporation of Alabama will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Bancorporation of Alabama

United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Bank that provides banking services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, small business programs, business solutions, merchant services, and cash management services.

