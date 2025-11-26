Shopify (TSE:SHO) Upgraded at BNP Paribas

Shopify (TSE:SHO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at BNP Paribas to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SHO. Phillip Securities lowered shares of Shopify from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Shopify to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Shopify from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Shopify alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Shopify

Shopify Stock Performance

About Shopify

ICC Labs Inc is a medicinal and recreational cannabis producer based in South America. The firm primarily producing, researching and marketing cannabis for medical and recreational uses, and hemp-based products. The company’s operations are organized into two operating segments, Recreational segment and Cannabinoids Extraction segment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.