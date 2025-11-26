Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MBGYY. Royal Bank Of Canada cut Mercedes-Benz Group from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Mercedes-Benz Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Mercedes-Benz Group Stock Up 1.8%

MBGYY opened at C$16.82 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Mercedes-Benz Group has a twelve month low of C$12.55 and a twelve month high of C$17.36. The stock has a market cap of C$64.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.01.

Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$37.58 billion during the quarter. Mercedes-Benz Group had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 4.51%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mercedes-Benz Group will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Mercedes-Benz Vans, and Mercedes-Benz Mobility segments. The company develops, manufactures, and sells cars and vans under the Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, G-Class brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

