Cavvy Energy (TSE:CVV) Upgraded by Ventum Cap Mkts to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Cavvy Energy (TSE:CVV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Cavvy Energy Stock Performance

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cavvy Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavvy Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.