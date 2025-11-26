Rollins, Inc. $ROL Shares Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 128,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,845 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $7,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Rollins during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 58.4% during the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 75.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Rollins by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Rollins by 587.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rollins alerts:

Rollins Stock Up 1.8%

NYSE:ROL opened at $61.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.10. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.34 and a 1-year high of $61.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.22 and a beta of 0.72.

Rollins Increases Dividend

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Rollins had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 38.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.1825 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 68.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROL. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Rollins and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Rollins in a research report on Friday, September 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $66.00 price target on Rollins and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ROL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rollins news, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 2,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $138,359.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 34,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,467.64. The trade was a 6.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.