Critical Survey: Gorilla Technology Group (GRRR) versus Its Competitors

Gorilla Technology Group (NASDAQ:GRRR – Get Free Report) is one of 258 publicly-traded companies in the “Technology Services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Gorilla Technology Group to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Gorilla Technology Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Gorilla Technology Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gorilla Technology Group N/A N/A N/A Gorilla Technology Group Competitors -393.49% -647.33% -14.80%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gorilla Technology Group and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gorilla Technology Group $74.67 million -$64.79 million 429.33 Gorilla Technology Group Competitors $1.31 billion $24.76 million 0.62

Analyst Ratings

Gorilla Technology Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Gorilla Technology Group. Gorilla Technology Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Gorilla Technology Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gorilla Technology Group 2 0 1 0 1.67 Gorilla Technology Group Competitors 1188 2519 5140 292 2.50

Gorilla Technology Group presently has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.75%. As a group, “Technology Services” companies have a potential upside of 26.46%. Given Gorilla Technology Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Gorilla Technology Group is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.3% of Gorilla Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.7% of shares of all “Technology Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.3% of shares of all “Technology Services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Gorilla Technology Group has a beta of -0.28, meaning that its stock price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gorilla Technology Group’s peers have a beta of -15.10, meaning that their average stock price is 1,610% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gorilla Technology Group peers beat Gorilla Technology Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Gorilla Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. provides video intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT) security, and edge content management hardware, software, and services in the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through three segments: Video IoT, Security Convergence, and Other segments. It offers intelligent video analytics AI models for various verticals, such as behavioral analytics, people/face recognition, vehicle analysis, object recognition, and business intelligence that can scan video for patterns and distinguish specific items using AI algorithms and metadata. The company also provides information technology (IT) and operational technology (OT) security convergence AI algorithms for system administrators and security engineers to detect suspicious behaviors in real time; network anomaly detection AI models; and endpoint malware and suspicious behavior detection AI models. In addition, it offers intelligent video analytics (IVA) appliances to analyze and turn unstructured video and picture data into structured data; IVAR appliance that provides insight into business and operations in a statistic dashboard; smart attendance to track employee health and safety, work hours, clock-ins/outs, and absenteeism, as well as to protect company assets and intellectual properties; event and video management system appliances to store event/object attributes in temporal-spatial big data database from Gorilla; and operation technology security appliance to monitor and control physical devices, processes, and infrastructure, as well as to protect industrial systems and networks from various threats. Further, the company provides smart retail SaaS for shopper demographics, visualized shopper behavior, and advanced data analytics, smart city and transportation SaaS for traffic management, public safety, and planning data; and endpoint security SaaS that protects endpoints against security threats. Gorilla Technology Group Inc. is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Gorilla Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gorilla Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.