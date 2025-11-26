Richmond Investment Services LLC Has $11.09 Million Stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF $GTO

Richmond Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 752.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 236,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,785 shares during the quarter. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Richmond Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Richmond Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $11,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GTO. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 317,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,892,000 after purchasing an additional 14,935 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,571,000. Alteri Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 15.8% during the second quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 32,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA GTO opened at $47.64 on Wednesday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.46 and a fifty-two week high of $48.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.02.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

