Richmond Investment Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF $IWL

Richmond Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 376,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,020 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF makes up about 12.2% of Richmond Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Richmond Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF were worth $57,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FreeGulliver LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. FreeGulliver LLC now owns 239,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,730,000 after purchasing an additional 19,671 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Reliant Wealth Planning boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Reliant Wealth Planning now owns 204,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,317,000 after purchasing an additional 18,010 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 550,000.0% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 172,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,338,000 after buying an additional 3,762 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF stock opened at $168.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.51. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a twelve month low of $118.75 and a twelve month high of $172.91.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

