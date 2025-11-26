North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 10,000 Shares of Navient Corporation $NAVI

North Star Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Navient worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 29.7% in the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 2,311,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,198,000 after buying an additional 528,716 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Navient by 32.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,439,903 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,186,000 after acquiring an additional 353,898 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Navient in the first quarter worth about $2,986,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Navient by 10.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,459,166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,429,000 after purchasing an additional 143,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Navient in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,725,000. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NAVI has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Navient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Bank of America cut Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Navient from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Navient from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $12.83.

Navient Price Performance

Shares of NAVI opened at $12.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.22. Navient Corporation has a 52-week low of $10.53 and a 52-week high of $16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.98, a quick ratio of 9.41 and a current ratio of 9.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -23.26 and a beta of 1.33.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. Navient had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a positive return on equity of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $511.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Navient Corporation will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Navient Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Navient’s payout ratio is -118.52%.

Navient Profile

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

