J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF $VDC

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $6,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 9,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Bay Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bay Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 11,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 32.4% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC opened at $212.73 on Wednesday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $202.96 and a 1 year high of $226.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $212.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.56.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

