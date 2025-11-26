Richmond Investment Services LLC Has $4.70 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW

Richmond Investment Services LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 569.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 115,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,664 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Richmond Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Richmond Investment Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $4,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 57.3% in the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after buying an additional 50,965 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3,949.2% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 15,086 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 69,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares during the period. Finally, Maripau Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $43.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.55. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $32.30 and a 52-week high of $44.38.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

