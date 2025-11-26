Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) CEO Hayden Brown Sells 60,000 Shares

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) CEO Hayden Brown sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $1,092,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,047,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,071,670.80. This represents a 5.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Hayden Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 18th, Hayden Brown sold 24,846 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $414,928.20.

On Friday, September 19th, Hayden Brown sold 20,000 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00.

On Thursday, September 18th, Hayden Brown sold 42,344 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $808,346.96.

On Wednesday, September 17th, Hayden Brown sold 20,000 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00.

UPWK opened at $19.69 on Wednesday. Upwork Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.13 and a 1-year high of $20.54. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.55.

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $201.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.33 million. Upwork had a return on equity of 41.05% and a net margin of 31.63%.Upwork’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Upwork has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.350-1.370 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.310-0.330 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upwork declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Upwork by 5,280.0% during the third quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 998.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Upwork in the second quarter worth $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Upwork by 2,405.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Upwork by 415.9% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Upwork in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Upwork from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Upwork in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Upwork from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upwork presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.92.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company’s work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

