J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,764 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 54.1% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

VCIT opened at $84.46 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $78.66 and a 52-week high of $84.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.01.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a $0.326 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

