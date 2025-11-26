FG Merger II (FGMC) & The Competition Financial Comparison

FG Merger II (NASDAQ:FGMC – Get Free Report) is one of 89 publicly-traded companies in the “UNCLASSIFIED” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare FG Merger II to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares FG Merger II and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FG Merger II N/A 429.85% 1.58% FG Merger II Competitors 0.86% 0.95% 0.80%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FG Merger II and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio FG Merger II N/A -$30,000.00 1,002.00 FG Merger II Competitors $41.37 million -$18.84 million 70.41

Analyst Ratings

FG Merger II’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than FG Merger II. FG Merger II is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for FG Merger II and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FG Merger II 1 0 0 0 1.00 FG Merger II Competitors 269 269 217 3 1.94

As a group, “UNCLASSIFIED” companies have a potential upside of 117.65%. Given FG Merger II’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe FG Merger II has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.0% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are held by institutional investors. 44.6% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

FG Merger II rivals beat FG Merger II on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About FG Merger II

FG Merger II Corp. is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on September 20, 2023 and is headquartered in Itasca, IL.

