FG Merger II (FGMC) & The Competition Financial Comparison

FG Merger II (NASDAQ:FGMC – Get Free Report) is one of 89 publicly-traded companies in the “UNCLASSIFIED” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare FG Merger II to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.
Profitability
This table compares FG Merger II and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|FG Merger II
|N/A
|429.85%
|1.58%
|FG Merger II Competitors
|0.86%
|0.95%
|0.80%
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares FG Merger II and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|FG Merger II
|N/A
|-$30,000.00
|1,002.00
|FG Merger II Competitors
|$41.37 million
|-$18.84 million
|70.41
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for FG Merger II and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|FG Merger II
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1.00
|FG Merger II Competitors
|269
|269
|217
|3
|1.94
As a group, “UNCLASSIFIED” companies have a potential upside of 117.65%. Given FG Merger II’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe FG Merger II has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
51.0% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are held by institutional investors. 44.6% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
FG Merger II rivals beat FG Merger II on 8 of the 12 factors compared.
About FG Merger II
FG Merger II Corp. is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on September 20, 2023 and is headquartered in Itasca, IL.
