Manchester Capital Management LLC Buys 700 Shares of iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IAU. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 290.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $77.83 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $48.83 and a fifty-two week high of $82.55. The firm has a market cap of $64.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.74.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

